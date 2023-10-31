As Sony’s PlayStation console and software titles come under pressure the Japanese Company has moved to sack staff as the Sony gaming division struggles to deliver growth.

Bungie, the Sony-owned game studio behind Destiny 2, has moved to sack staff in an effort to cut losses according to insiders.

The latest Sony PlayStation 5 has sold 43.87 million units in 35 months, while the PS4 sold 44.19 million units in the same period.

The PS4 has sold 117.13 million units to date.

In an email to employees seen by Bloomberg, Bungie Chief Executive Officer Pete Parsons said staffers would be “hearing some news today.”

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bungie recently delayed an upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape, until June from February, pushing it out of Sony Group’s current fiscal year.

Bungie’s next game, Marathon, has also slipped to 2025.

Sony, which purchased Bungie in early 2022 for $3.6 billion, has been cutting staff across its PlayStation division this year, in part due to delays.

The unit lost several key producers this year, and PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said last month he will retire in March.

Thousands of video-game workers have been let go in 2023 so far as companies look to cut costs, even after a year full of hits. Last month, Epic Games cut around 900 staff.

In an attempt to reel in lost sales Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now at full capacity at retailers including Australia according to Eric Lempel, the company’s head of business operations.

The move comes after continuous console shortages left retailers such as JB Hi Fi and EB Games without stock.

The shortages saw many players around the world unable to get their hands on PS5 units with retailers selling Nintendo products and Microsoft Xboxes as replacements.

In the face of increased competition from Microsoft who recently took control of Activision Blizzard, Lempel said that Sony is now constantly on the hunt for new developer partners to build exclusive titles for PS5 with analysts tipping big growth for Microsoft gaming products.