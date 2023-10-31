HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic Consumers Sales Down 2% Profits Down 60%

Panasonic Consumers Sales Down 2% Profits Down 60%

By | 31 Oct 2023

Panasonic sales of consumer products have fallen 2% due to the weak demand for consumer electronics and appliances, operating profit fell 60% from a year ago.

Meanwhile demand for their entertainment & communication products as well as their tough notebooks, increased due in part to an improvement in procurement of parts & materials that had initially been affected by COVID 19 delays.

As sales of consumer lifestyle goods softened, the Japanese Company who are a dominant player in the EV battery market reported that they have cut their full-year profit outlook at its battery unit by 15 per cent, blaming slower-than-expected sales of high-end electric vehicles at Tesla, one of its most important customers.

Panasonic LUMIX G100

The downgrade was a result of slowing demand in North America for Tesla EVs, where resale prices have plummeted, repair costs are significantly higher than other vehicles and consumers who have owned Tesla vehicles longer than Australians are faced with significant costs to replace a battery.

Recently Panasonic cut automotive battery production in Japan — where it produces the batteries for the more expensive Tesla models including the Model S and Model X — by 60 per cent compared with the first quarter as it tried to bring inventories back to normal levels.

The company’s less positive outlook for its battery segment follows similar warnings by several automakers and suppliers, as major economies, including China and Europe, see weaker growth.

Key takeaways from last night’s call were.”

Sales remained stable year-on-year, with increased sales in the Automotive and Connect sectors offsetting decreases in the Lifestyle and Industry sectors.

Adjusted operating profit and net profit increased, primarily due to profit growth in the Automotive and Connect sectors and improvements in financial income and expenses.

The company announced an interim dividend increase.

The company discussed its HVAC business in Europe, identifying an expected recovery in demand due to European policies for greenhouse gas reductions.

The company highlighted challenges and growth opportunities in the Lifestyle, Industry, and Energy sectors.

Shares in Panasonic Holdings fell 1.98% overnight.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Panasonic To Release New SoundSlayer Neck Speakers
Panasonic Reveals New Quad Door Refrigerator Range
Panasonic Announces Two New Lenses
Panasonic Unveils New Flagship Digital Mirrorless Camera
Super Easy To Use Panasonic SR-AX1 Rice Cooker
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Western Digital Splits Into 2, After Kioxia Merger Fails
Latest News
/
October 31, 2023
/
Apple Claims New M3 Chips Are “Scary Fast” At Launch
Latest News
/
October 31, 2023
/
Sony’s PlayStation Link Earbuds & Headset Launch Dates Revealed
Latest News
/
October 31, 2023
/
Klipsch Challenges Marshall With 3 New Bluetooth Speakers
Latest News
/
October 31, 2023
/
Samsung’s 2nd Ark Monitor Solves Issues Of The 1st
Latest News
/
October 31, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Western Digital Splits Into 2, After Kioxia Merger Fails
Latest News
/
October 31, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Following the disintegration of the Kioxia merger, Western Digital, the U.S. data storage company worth $21 billion, will be splitting...
Read More