Sony is launching 14 professional BRAVIA 4K HDR displays that run the gamut from a 43-inch screen for everyday use, to a 98-inch commercial display with 780 nits of brightness.

The series is split into BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30L series, all of which are “optimised for commercial environments where reliability, picture quality and broad compatibility are required,” according to Sony.

All use Pro Bravia features seen in previous generations, such as the wider viewing angle, and smart system-on-a-chip platform.

Top of the line is the flagship BZ50L, a 98-inch display with Sony XR processing and 780 nits of brightness in a larger sized display.

Despite its size, the BZ50L is 22 per cent lighter, with a 28 per cent slimmer bezel width when compared to the Bravia BZ40J series.

The bright BZ40L series features four displays which range from 55-inch to 85-inch. All boast Deep Black Non-Glare Coating panel treatment, which gives high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast. The BZ40L series achieves 700 nits at a high 47 per cent haze with anti-reflection.

The enhanced BZ35L series features a 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch model, with increased storage of 32GB, 550 nits of robust brightness, and an X1 Processor.

The complete BZ30L series offers six displays from 43-inch through to 85-inch, with X1 processing, and 440 nits of brightness.

Additional common features include 24/7 operation, one step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customisation, mirroring capabilities, Pro Mode technology for simplifying operations, a uniform bezel design, flexible installation for portrait and tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes.

Locally, the BZ40L, BZ35L and BZ30L series will be available from October.