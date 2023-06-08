Apple have just purchased AR company Mira, who have previously worked with Nintendo on the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World.

With the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, the company are doing everything they can to get a leg up in the AR market.

CEO of Mira has confirmed the acquisition of the company by Apple, “Excited for Mira’s next chapter, at Apple :),” wrote Ben Taft. “7 year journey from dorm room to acquisition.”

It appeared Apple would bring at least 11 members from the Mira team across as part of the acquisition.

Apple have also confirmed, but supplied the same statement of, “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Mira has worked with multiple companies providing lightweight AR headsets, such as Nintendo. Supplying headsets for the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World theme parks in Japan and the US.

Mira also has contract with the US military, “Mira builds the most scalable augmented reality hardware + software solutions in the market- enabling frontline workforces with communication tools and information when they need it most.”

It appears Apple purchasing could mean the company are looking to release increasingly small, light, and self-contained AR headsets through the next few years.