HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Buys AR Company Mira Linked With Nintendo

Apple Buys AR Company Mira Linked With Nintendo

By | 8 Jun 2023

Apple have just purchased AR company Mira, who have previously worked with Nintendo on the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World.

With the upcoming Apple Vision Pro, the company are doing everything they can to get a leg up in the AR market.

CEO of Mira has confirmed the acquisition of the company by Apple, “Excited for Mira’s next chapter, at Apple :),” wrote Ben Taft. “7 year journey from dorm room to acquisition.”

It appeared Apple would bring at least 11 members from the Mira team across as part of the acquisition.

Apple have also confirmed, but supplied the same statement of, “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Mira has worked with multiple companies providing lightweight AR headsets, such as Nintendo. Supplying headsets for the Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo World theme parks in Japan and the US.

Mira also has contract with the US military, “Mira builds the most scalable augmented reality hardware + software solutions in the market- enabling frontline workforces with communication tools and information when they need it most.”

It appears Apple purchasing could mean the company are looking to release increasingly small, light, and self-contained AR headsets through the next few years.

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Backlash For Apple CEO For Not Wearing New ‘Vision Pro’
Apple Launches New Fast Charger with MacBook Air 15-inch
New Features Introduced With iPadOS 17 Update
iPhones More Personal With iOS 17
MacOS Sonoma Improves Gaming, Brings Widgets To Desktop
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: This Goes With That JBL Bar 1000 Soundbar Takes Dolby To A New Level
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
ChatGPT Hit With First-Ever Defamation Suit
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
Western Digital Commits To Net Zero By 2032
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
How To Bypass Netflix Password Lock Out
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
Aussies Spent $4.2B On Gaming Last Year, Subs Up 55%
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: This Goes With That JBL Bar 1000 Soundbar Takes Dolby To A New Level
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
If you are looking for a top notch soundbar around the $1,100 mark, you are going to want to take...
Read More