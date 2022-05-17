HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Shares Tank After Baby Sub Revealed

Sonos Shares Tank After Baby Sub Revealed

By | 17 May 2022

Sonos who recently rolled out a bottom end sound without a subwoofer has had a rethink with the US company now tipped to launch a mini sub to go with the mini sound that was also missing several key features such as HDMI Arc.

The new cheap Sonos sub mini will be able to wirelessly pair with the Sonos Ray, Beam, and Arc products.

A “smaller, cylindrical subwoofer,” which is unlike the current $1,099 the new Sonos mini sub has been labelled the S37, no pricing in Australia is available.

Recently Sonos moved to sell cheap bottom end speakers and soundbars, allowing them to capture consumer information.

The move allows them to offer consumers new products in the future which they want to sell directly via their own online store while also offering subscription deals on content.

According to the Verge the main thing that distinguishes the Sub Mini hardware is an elongated, pill-shaped vertical cut-out right in the middle of the device.

The cut-out is similar to their larger sub, there is also an acoustic port on both sides, so it would follow that the Sub Mini will have a similar internal layout — albeit with smaller, less powerful components.

During a February call with investors, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said, “In fiscal 2022, we are focused on launching new products in our existing product categories.” Like the Sonos Ray, the Sub Mini would meet those criteria and fit into the company’s home theatre line-up.

Sono’s stock is down over 4% today and over 35% during the past six months.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Sonos Takes On Bixby, Google & Alexa As Bottom End Soundbar Revealed
Sonos Jack Up Prices, New Colours For Roam Speaker
Sonos To Sell Cheap Soundbar As They Go After New Customers To Sell Them A Subscription
Sonos Respond To Reports Of Audio Dropout
Is New “Hey Sonos” Set To Be As Hated As Much As “Okay Bixby”
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wesfarmers Facing Problems, Catch A Mess, Citi Recommends Sell
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Victorinox Earn Red Dot Design Award On Four Products
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
B&O Back Chasing Share In Premium TV Market
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
A$ Wobbles New Pain Point For Suppliers $0.67 Tipped
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
Samsung, Google Partner For Health Connect Platform
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wesfarmers Facing Problems, Catch A Mess, Citi Recommends Sell
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Wesfarmers the owner of Bunnings, Kmart, Target, Officeworks and the struggling Catch online site has been rated as a sell...
Read More