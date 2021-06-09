HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > SMEs Under Pressure As Pandemic Subsides

SMEs Under Pressure As Pandemic Subsides

By | 9 Jun 2021
,

Small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) have been hit by economic decline due to Covid-19 which has affected 35pc of SMEs, down 20 percentage points compared to this time last year, and old pressures are creeping back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a MYOB Business Monitor survey.

The research found top business concerns to be cashflow and the cost of utilities, felt by 32pc of respondents. The greatest increases include access to finance, a pressure for 26pc of respondents up from 20pc in December and late payments from customers increased to 29pc from 25pc.

As some businesses return to normality, traditional concerns are creeping back in, according to Emma Fawcett, MYOB’s general manager SME.

“It’s an unfortunate return to ‘business as usual’ for the country’s 2.29 million SMEs with 14 of the 16 business pressures measured by the MYOB Business Monitor increasing in the last six months,“ Fawcett said.

The Monitor shows a marked difference in confidence for the coming year by industry, with 78pc of finance and insurance SMEs predicting the economy will improve in the next 12 months, compared to a national average of 57pc. Retail and Hospitality are at the other end of the spectrum with only 46 percent predicting uplift.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Govt Rolls Out Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate
Pandemic Push Sees Oz Tablet Sales Soar: Telsyte
Scammers Haul In Record $851m From Aussies In 2020
Yes, The Global Microchip Shortage Is COVID’s Fault. No, It Won’t End Any Time Soon
Bring Back JobKeeper, Says ARA As Lockdown Bites
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Twitter: African Dictator Mirrors Harvey Norman As Kevin Rudd Takes A Swipe
Latest News
/
June 9, 2021
/
Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Latest News Logitech
/
June 9, 2021
/
Sony’s New Premium Buds Have Premium Price To Match
Latest News Sony
/
June 9, 2021
/
New Jaybird Vista 2 Buds Feature Military-Grade Durability
Latest News Sound Buds
/
June 9, 2021
/
Fake Bill Con Artists Stole $128m From Oz Businesses Last Year
ACCC Industry Latest News
/
June 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Twitter: African Dictator Mirrors Harvey Norman As Kevin Rudd Takes A Swipe
Latest News
/
June 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
It appears that Harvey Norman has a liked minded thinker, in the form of a questionable African Government, who like...
Read More