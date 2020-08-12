HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Smart Speaker Sales Up 6% Under COVID Lockdowns

Smart Speaker Sales Up 6% Under COVID Lockdowns

By | 12 Aug 2020
, ,

Global sales of smart speakers rose by 6% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2020, hitting 30 million units, according to preliminary data from Strategy Analytics.

“Smart speakers have not suffered as badly as major segments like smartphones, and Q1 supply issues are now largely resolved,” said David Mercer, VP of Media and Interactive Home at Strategy Analytics.

“Vendors should nevertheless take particular care with brand messaging as our research points to clear evidence that consumers are switching brands based on how companies respond to the pandemic.”

Indeed, market research firm McKinsey found that consumers are paying more attention to how companies treat their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Amazon kept first place in the smart speaker space with 21.6% of global sales, followed by Google (17.1%) and Baidu (16.7%).

Looking ahead, Strategy Analytics expects there to be an even strong third quarter as economies around the world begin to recover. Overall, they predict total global sales of smart speakers to reach 161 million over the whole of 2020.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Unveil Next-Gen Calendar App For Android Auto
Google, Qualcomm Join $230 Million HMD Global Investment In 5G Push
Audio Pro’s Unique Active Stereo Speaker Sets Available In Australia
Seek’s Earnings Down 9% In ‘Weak Ad Environment’
NAB: ‘Business Confidence Back In Negative Territory’
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
Accessories BIG W Hardware
/
August 12, 2020
/
Google Unveil Next-Gen Calendar App For Android Auto
Automotive Google Latest News
/
August 12, 2020
/
Biggest Xbox Game Launch Delayed
Console Gaming Gaming Controllers
/
August 12, 2020
/
TikTok Slammed For 18-Month Android Policy Violation
Communication Industry Latest News
/
August 12, 2020
/
Google, Qualcomm Join $230 Million HMD Global Investment In 5G Push
Google Hardware Industry
/
August 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
Accessories BIG W Hardware
/
August 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Tomorrow Big W is kicking off its Father’s Day Sale, which features a range of ‘Dad-gadgets’, including smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers,...
Read More