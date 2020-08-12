Global sales of smart speakers rose by 6% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2020, hitting 30 million units, according to preliminary data from Strategy Analytics.

“Smart speakers have not suffered as badly as major segments like smartphones, and Q1 supply issues are now largely resolved,” said David Mercer, VP of Media and Interactive Home at Strategy Analytics.

“Vendors should nevertheless take particular care with brand messaging as our research points to clear evidence that consumers are switching brands based on how companies respond to the pandemic.”

Indeed, market research firm McKinsey found that consumers are paying more attention to how companies treat their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

Amazon kept first place in the smart speaker space with 21.6% of global sales, followed by Google (17.1%) and Baidu (16.7%).

Looking ahead, Strategy Analytics expects there to be an even strong third quarter as economies around the world begin to recover. Overall, they predict total global sales of smart speakers to reach 161 million over the whole of 2020.