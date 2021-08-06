HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Samsung’s QNED TV Moving Closer To Completion

Samsung’s QNED TV Moving Closer To Completion

By | 6 Aug 2021
,

Samsung Display has lodged a patent for its next-generation QNED display, suggesting that the company is moving closer to releasing its first-ever QNED TV.

UBI Research uncovered the patents, showing QNED display panels, which stack quantum dot (QD) and colour filter (the colour conversion layers), as well as the nano-rod LED, on top of the thin-film transistor (TFT).

“In a QNED pixel, multiple pixel electrodes are also connected serially,” UBI explains.

“Nanorod LEDs are positioned between these pixel electrodes. These pixel electrodes are also on the pixel walls made out of insulating materials. Each pixel is surrounded by banks to separate regions.”

“The reason Samsung Display is developing QNED as part of its large-size display business, is that it is the only display that can produce the image quality that Samsung Display’s biggest customer, Samsung Electronics, can satisfy,” UBI Research said.

The patents also suggest Samsung Display is “wrapping up” the development phase of QNED, meaning that production is surely coming soon.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Apple Give US Two Finger Salute, New iPhones More Chinese Than Ever Before
Samsung Saved By OLED And Memory Demand
Samsung Display Reaches Wage Agreement With Union
LG’s New QNED Mini LED TV Range On The Way
Samsung Staff To Stage First Ever Company Strike
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Accidentally Gave Customers’ Personal Details To White Pages
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
Optus And Samsung Create ‘Performance Enhancing Music’ For Olympians
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
RBA Wants New Rules For Big Tech Entering Oz Finance Sector
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
How Tech Companies Are Handling The Delta Strain
Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
ACCC Seeks Input On Eftpos Mega-Merger
ACCC Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 6, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Accidentally Gave Customers’ Personal Details To White Pages
Industry Latest News
/
August 6, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus is under investigation for a potential 2019 breach of the Privacy Act, after the telco accidentally sent close to...
Read More