Samsung’s website has revealed a new wireless keyboard that the manufacturer has yet to officially announce.

Dubbed the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 and available in black or white, the new device is a 28-centimetre portable Bluetooth keyboard capable of connecting to three devices at once, switching between them at the push of a button; the keyboard also features three “hot keys” that can be mapped to launch specific apps.

The Trio 500 is also compatible with Samsung’s DeX functionality, which allows users of Samsung smartphones and tablets to hook them up to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse for desktop-like operations.

“By accessing DeX via the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, reaching a desktop-like performance and productivity becomes a reality you can manifest from anywhere.

“Work with multiple windows at once, efficiently respond to messages and emails on one screen, and achieve beyond the boundaries of devices,” the website says.

Though the keyboard has not yet been officially launched, it is speculated to be an accessory for the next generation of Galaxy Book notebooks, tipped to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28.