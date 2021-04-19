HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung’s Own Website Leaks New Accessory

Samsung’s Own Website Leaks New Accessory

By | 19 Apr 2021
,

Samsung’s website has revealed a new wireless keyboard that the manufacturer has yet to officially announce.

Dubbed the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 and available in black or white, the new device is a 28-centimetre portable Bluetooth keyboard capable of connecting to three devices at once, switching between them at the push of a button; the keyboard also features three “hot keys” that can be mapped to launch specific apps.

The Trio 500 is also compatible with Samsung’s DeX functionality, which allows users of Samsung smartphones and tablets to hook them up to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse for desktop-like operations.

“By accessing DeX via the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, reaching a desktop-like performance and productivity becomes a reality you can manifest from anywhere.

“Work with multiple windows at once, efficiently respond to messages and emails on one screen, and achieve beyond the boundaries of devices,” the website says.

Though the keyboard has not yet been officially launched, it is speculated to be an accessory for the next generation of Galaxy Book notebooks, tipped to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Unveil Smaller, Improved Capacitor For Smart Phones And Self-Driving Vehicles
Samsung Teases ‘Most Powerful Galaxy Yet’ But What Is It?
“Most Powerful” Samsung Galaxy Device On The Way
NEW Samsung 2021 Fan Edition Smartphone With Matching Camera Bump
Disgraced Samsung Heir’s Prison Return Postponed After Emergency Surgery Complications
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Company Spacetalk Partners With ACH Group For Senior Smart Watches
Accessories Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
Rotel Does A Refresh On Its MKII Integrated Amps
Integrated Amps Latest News Sound
/
April 19, 2021
/
Fitbit Lux Will Sport An OLED Screen (And Cost A Lot More)
FitBit Google Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
Bookmark This Page To Watch Apple’s Spring Loaded Event Live
Apple Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
Nintendo Sues Switch Hacker For Copyright Infringement
Latest News Nintendo
/
April 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Company Spacetalk Partners With ACH Group For Senior Smart Watches
Accessories Industry Latest News
/
April 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian smart watch company Spacetalk have partnered with aged-care not-for-profit ACH Group to sell its new and improved seniors smart...
Read More