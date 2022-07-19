HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung’s Next Gen Foldables To Launch August 10th

By | 19 Jul 2022
Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to launch on August 10th, according to a new leak.

The company will allegedly hold it’s next Galaxy Unpacked event on the 10th of next month according to a leaked promotional image that was posted by known leaker and tipster Evan Blass. The event is rumoured to host the launch of the new Samsung foldables, and the leaked image only solidifies that.

Renders of the two devices had been leaked previously, with official images of the Galaxy Flip 4 leaked by 91Mobiles appearing yesterday. The possible variants of the Galaxy Fold 4 were leaked earlier this month as well by Blass, while specs leaked in May.

The pictures don’t seem to show any major design overhauls, however they are expected to come with updated specs, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Alongside the two smartphones, Samsung are expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both of these devices leaked earlier this month, with fans noticing that the rotating bezel had been ditched.

Based on the initial August 10th date leak by Jon Prosser, the devices could be on sale as early as August 26th.



