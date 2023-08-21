HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung's Newly Released Galaxy Devices On Sale In Oz Today

Samsung’s Newly Released Galaxy Devices On Sale In Oz Today

By | 21 Aug 2023

Australians can now get their hands on the latest Samsung Galaxy range featuring the next generation of flip phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch6 Series and Galaxy Tab S9 Series.

From its original capabilities to its elevated selfie-taking skills and new customisation options, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is allows users to extensively multitask with its larger screen and new productivity features.

As for the Galaxy Watch6 series, users of the watch will see its attention to the health and wellness focus inclusive of sleep tracking and health management.

For the Galaxy Tab S9 Series, Samsung offers consumer-grade tablets with IP68 rating, providing flexibility and durability.

Available to all Aussies now, can buy the fifth generation of Samsung Galaxy Z Series from Samsung.com/au and retail and telco partners. See offer and pricing below.



