HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Madden 24 Gamers Report Glitchy Audio On PS5 & PC

Madden 24 Gamers Report Glitchy Audio On PS5 & PC

By | 21 Aug 2023

PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC users are reporting “popping and crackling” audio, along with disappearing sound channels when playing Madden 24.

It’s been noted that during games, half of the audio cuts out and returns with some static when a play ends, or a cutscene shows. These issues seem to affecting gamers with surround sound audio setups.

A user was able to confirm the issue was happening through their Dolby Atmos rig, and continues even after switching the output to stereo. Users are claiming they hear loud popping sounds every few seconds, or whenever the game is paused.

One PC user has noted that turning basically everything off appears to be a workaround but this has yet to be confirmed.

Electronic Arts (EA) have yet to address the issue, or confirm a fix is in the works.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Gaming Industry Adjusts Prices To Consumer’s Budget
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Full Design Leaked
Sony Launches New Beta For 4K PS5 Game Streaming
Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Dolby Atmos Comes To Beta Firmware for PS5
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Samsung’s Newly Released Galaxy Devices On Sale In Oz Today
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
The New GoPro Hero 12 To Gain Better Battery Life
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
Google Revamps Camera App UI For Pixel 8
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: Former JB Hi Fi CEO Quits, Is Politics Next?
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

‘X’ To Remove Ability To Block Users
Latest News
/
August 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, has announced it will remove the ability for users to block other accounts, and Elon...
Read More