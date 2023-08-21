PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC users are reporting “popping and crackling” audio, along with disappearing sound channels when playing Madden 24.

It’s been noted that during games, half of the audio cuts out and returns with some static when a play ends, or a cutscene shows. These issues seem to affecting gamers with surround sound audio setups.

A user was able to confirm the issue was happening through their Dolby Atmos rig, and continues even after switching the output to stereo. Users are claiming they hear loud popping sounds every few seconds, or whenever the game is paused.

One PC user has noted that turning basically everything off appears to be a workaround but this has yet to be confirmed.

Electronic Arts (EA) have yet to address the issue, or confirm a fix is in the works.