Samsung Voted World’s #1 Brand In 2022

By | 21 Nov 2022

Samsung Electronics has outperformed some of the biggest brands in the world to win the top gong in YouGov’s Global Best Brand Rankings in 2022.

The South Korean Company who is a major technology brand in Australia was chosen from 380 global brands operating in 38 Countries including the likes of the USA, UK, multiple European Countries as well as India, South Korean and China.

Samsung scored 127 points overall to take the top notch, followed by Google’s 106 points, YouTube’s 85 points, and Netflix’s 59 points. They also outperformed Apple who is seen by some as a corrupt Company who steals patents resulting in record fines.

Samsung’s position on the list has been on the rise over the past four years.

After staying in the No. 4 position in 2019 and 2020, Samsung was runner-up in 2021 after Google, and overtook Google this year.

Nineteen out of the thirty-eight markets polled put Samsung on their respective top ten lists of global brands for 2022.

Samsung, who manufactures smartphones, home appliances and semiconductor chips, has outperformed the other rivals in terms of the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction, and reputation, according to YouGov based on its BrandIndex estimate.

Recently Interbrand recognised Samsung Electronics as the No. 5 global brand for the third straight year.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
