Samsung is tipped to update its SmartTag tracker device at an unpacked event scheduled for late July.

If the rumours are true, Samsung will unveil a second generation SmartTag 2, with a bigger range, better connection quality and longer battery life. The evidence is a certification listing for a device named SmartTag 2 with Bluetooth 5.3 reported by GSMArena. It is not known whether the new tag will support ultra-wideband as the first generation premium model did.

The original SmartTag was released as a competitor to the Tile and came about three months before Apple released its AirTag tracker in April.

However, Samsung’s tracker never enjoyed the success of the AirTag due to the relatively short Bluetooth connection range. Further, SmartTags could only be detected by Samsung phones. You couldn’t detect it with another branded phone. Fewer detecting phones in an area limits the opportunities for a lost device to be found.

You then had to buy the SmartTag+ for longer distance local tracking made possible with ultra-wideband technology.

The first generation model also featured a button that you could use to control an IoT device from afar. This feature was unique to Samsung.

According to GSMArena, the Korean phone maker is also tipped to launch a public Beta of its One UI 6 operating system that works on top of Android 14. It says it might bring Nearby Share, a new Share menu and better battery health to Samsung phones.

The unpacked event is expected to see the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.