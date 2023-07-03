HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung SmartTags may soon get smarter

Samsung SmartTags may soon get smarter

By | 3 Jul 2023

Samsung is tipped to update its SmartTag tracker device at an unpacked event scheduled for late July.

If the rumours are true, Samsung will unveil a second generation SmartTag 2, with a bigger range, better connection quality and longer battery life. The evidence is a certification listing for a device named SmartTag 2 with Bluetooth 5.3 reported by GSMArena. It is not known whether the new tag will support ultra-wideband as the first generation premium model did.

The original SmartTag was released as a competitor to the Tile and came about three months before Apple released its AirTag tracker in April.

However, Samsung’s tracker never enjoyed the success of the AirTag due to the relatively short Bluetooth connection range. Further, SmartTags could only be detected by Samsung phones. You couldn’t detect it with another branded phone. Fewer detecting phones in an area limits the opportunities for a lost device to be found.

You then had to buy the SmartTag+ for longer distance local tracking made possible with ultra-wideband technology.

The first generation model also featured a button that you could use to control an IoT device from afar. This feature was unique to Samsung.

According to GSMArena, the Korean phone maker is also tipped to launch a public Beta of its One UI 6 operating system that works on top of Android 14. It says it might bring Nearby Share, a new Share menu and better battery health to Samsung phones.

The unpacked event is expected to see the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung TVs Get Major Accessibility Upgrade
Samsung SSD 990 PRO With Heatsink Comes To Australia
Smartphones To Get New Samsung 2nm Mobile Chips
First Look At A Cheaper Galaxy S23
Samsung Adds To Bespoke Laundry Appliance Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple closes about $US3 trillion to break another record
Latest News
/
July 3, 2023
/
Telstra to partner with Elon Musk’s Starlink for satellite calls and broadband
Latest News
/
July 3, 2023
/
Spotify Plans To Test Full-Length Music Videos
Latest News
/
July 3, 2023
/
Apple To Permanently Delete Photos From iPhones In July
Latest News
/
July 3, 2023
/
US Judge To Rule On Microsoft’s Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
Latest News
/
July 3, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple closes about $US3 trillion to break another record
Latest News
/
July 3, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has reached another impressive milestone, becoming the first company to close at $US3 trillion in US stocks. The Cupertino...
Read More