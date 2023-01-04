Samsung has unveiled a slew of new Neo QLED, Micro LED and OLED televisions at CES 2023.

The biggest innovation in this year’s range of televisions is that Samsung has directly built in its ‘one-chip module’ for its own SmartThings platform, including support for Zigbee and Matter Thread – meaning that all smart devices will be able to easily connect and sync for seamless multi-device integration.

“In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home,” said Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more sustainable, accessible and enjoyable everyday.”

Samsung’s 3D Map View (available across the Neo QLED range) provides users a bird’s eye view of a users home and all of their SmartThings devices at a glance.

Neo QLED Range

Samsung’s latest suite of Neo QLED 8K and 4K televisions are powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional, lifelike picture.

Samsung’s new Auto HDR Remastering uses AI deep learning technology “to analyse and apply real-time High Dynamic Range effects on Standard Dynamic Range content on a scene-by-scene basis,” effectively upscaling lower-res content for a brighter image.

Micro LED and Samsung OLED

Samsung is offering a wider model range for its 2023 Micro LED televisions, with the lineup offered in 50, 63, 76, 89, 101, 114 and 140-inches.

As Samsung explains, thanks to its modular nature, MicroLED technology is “not bound by shape, ratio and size,” making it completely customisable.

“In addition, it comes without bezels so regardless of configuration, the boundary between screen and real life is seamless.”

Samsung’s 2023 OLED lineup is now available in 55, 65, and the new 77-inch models.

The expanded lineup comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and all of Samsung’s smart features, including Samsung Gaming Hub, and Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung OLEDs also now come with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification, upping the gaming ante further.

“Samsung’s latest OLED lineup comes with Quantum Dot technology that has been developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs as well as Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths, while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and color representation,” the company explains.

Further Updates in 2023

In addition to the above televisions, Samsung will be releasing updates to previously successful products.

The Premiere 8K: The ultra-short throw projector lineup now comes with an 8K model, giving users the same ultra-large screen in even higher resolution. It supports a maximum screen size of 150-inches for a massive screen with exquisite resolution to match.

The Freestyle with Smart EDGE Blending: The Freestyle will soon feature new Smart Edge Blending feature, which allows users to use two of the devices and watch content in a 21:9 configuration with no manual lining up or adjusting.

The Frame: The artsy television is now available with a metal bezel option for a modern and luxurious look, and can be mounted with the optional Auto Rotating Wall Mount & Stand, which brings the automatic rotation and vertical media viewing experience of The Sero to other TVs, including The Frame and Neo QLEDs.

“Samsung’s 2023 AV line-up offers versatility in design and functionality without compromising on the best-in-class picture quality and immersive sound,” said Jeremy Senior, Vice President – Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

“This means Australians have a wide number of options when it comes to displays and projectors so they can find the right one that suits their personal entertainment experiences, passions and lifestyle.

“Beyond large screen sizes, cinematic sound, and premium picture quality, our open platform, sustainability, and flexibility are what set’s our TV apart,” Senior continues.

“We see the role of TVs in 2023 as a central hub for monitoring and controlling the multitude of digital devices in the home. We’re expanding our ecosystem beyond SmartThings compatible products via Matter and HCA to offer simple and convenient device control, that can ‘calm’ our connected world and add convenience to your everyday life.

“We’ve also expanded our eco-conscious approaches throughout the product lifestyle to enable consumers to make choices that can help make the world a healthier place.”

The Frame, The Freestyle with Smart EDGE, Samsung’s 2023 Neo QLED range, and Samsung OLED models will be coming in early 2023, with the MICRO LED range, The Premiere 8K, and AV accessories including the optional Auto Rotating Wall Mount & Stand available later in the year.