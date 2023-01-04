The Alienware AW2524H is set to be the first 500Hz monitor to delight the eyes of gamers everywhere.

Other companies such as Asus have their own iterations on the horizon, but Alienware are taking out line honours with the AW2524H opening up a whole new world of gaming.

Sure, the response time between a 360Hz panel and a 500Hz one is less than 0.78 milliseconds, and only in games where your graphics chip or card can deliver 500 frames per second, but if you want the best, this is it.

On top of the speed factor, the AW2524H is a fast IPS screen rather than a TN panel, so there should also be better colours and viewing angles.

It’s got a G-Sync screen with an anti-glare coating, two HDMI 2.1 ports with a primary DisplayPort 1.4 connector and four 5Gbps USB-A ports.

There’s also customisable RGB backlighting, a pull-out headset hanger and two 3.5mm audio-out jacks. This is in addition to Nvidia’s Reflex Latency Analyzer.

One gripe is that you’re limited to 1080p resolution, or just 90ppi on a monitor of its size.

Still, it comes with a USB-C to DP cable to connect to a laptop if that’s your plan. Oh, and there’s a DisplayHDR 400 certification, so it can hit 400 nits of brightness.