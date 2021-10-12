Samsung Electronics has announced it is working on 3 nanometer chips to be released next year, with 2nm chips due in 2025.

The 3nm chips “will allow up to 35 percent decrease in area, 30 per cent higher performance or 50 percent lower power consumption compared to the 5nm process,” the company explained.

“We will increase our overall production capacity and lead the most advanced technologies while taking silicon scaling a step further and continuing technological innovation by application,” said Siyoung Choi, president and head of foundry business at Samsung Electronics.

“Amid further digitalisation prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, our customers and partners will discover the limitless potential of silicon implementation for delivering the right technology at the right time.”