Samsung & LG To Supply Key Components For New 11″ & 13″ iPads

By | 28 Jan 2024

Apple has turned to Samsung to manufacture a key part of their new 11″ iPad due later this year along with LG display.

According to the South Korean publication TheElec Samsung Display will start mass production of OLED for an 11-inch iPad.

The panels are low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels, a technology reserved for premium products.

Due to Apple not manufacturing many of the parts used in Apple products the US Company has also engaged Samsung archrival LG Display as a secondary supplier of OLED panels for iPhones.

LG already manufacturing the TFT for OLED panels with the Company set to supply Apple with OLED displays for their new 13″ iPad,

Samsung Display will also supply components for the 13-inch iPad including OLED display panels.

Due to past problems with supply from LG Display Apple has Samsung Display lined up to also manufacture 13″ display panels if LG Display’s yield proves unsatisfactory, as it has done so in the past for iPhones.

While Samsung Display is ahead in experience for LTPO TFT OLED panels, LG Display is ahead in expertise for two stack tandem OLED panels, where the panel has two emission layers. Apple’s new iPads will adopt both technologies.

The cost of manufacturing the panels will also play a role.

LG Display is manufacturing the iPad OLED panels using its factory E6-4, which is operating for the first time. This means higher cost.

Samsung Display will use its existing A3 line which has already depreciated in value which means it will cost less to manufacture the OLED panels compared to LG Display’s claims manufacturing insiders.

Both new iPads are expected to be launched in Australia in April depending on supply. availability.



David Richards
