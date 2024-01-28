HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Premium Android Auto OS In New EV Porshe Macan

Premium Android Auto OS In New EV Porshe Macan

28 Jan 2024

As BMW struggles to get Android to work in current model cars with owners set to be charged a monthly or yearly subscription for future tech in their luxury BMW vehicles, Porsche has unveiled a second-generation Macan as an all-electric model, based on VW’s latest 800V PPE platform, t also runs on an Android platform for mapping and entertainment.

It’s an innovative EV with a 100-kWh battery built into the car’s underside with up to 270 kW DC charging (10-80% in just 21 minutes), two electric motors with a total output of up to 470 kW (639 ps), and up to 613 km of WLTP range.

The new electric car is among the first to be powered by Google’s Android Automotive OS – a standalone OS, which runs on the car.

Unlike Android Auto, which is your phone being mirrored on the car’s infotainment, the Macan’s infotainment is natively running Android Automotive OS.

The Macan’s “Hey Porsche” voice assistant is a major part of Android Automotive OS – it can suggest routes and include charging stops.

And to top that off the new Android Automotive has its own app store with third-party apps – podcasts, games like Beach Buggy Racing, and streaming options including YouTube.

Porsche’s built-in App Center will start up Android Automotive as you approach the car and ensure the OS is ready once you get inside.

Currently I have a current model BMW X4 that seriously struggles to connect with Android and a current model X2 which was shipped without any Android capability despite the BMW Dealership claiming it was standard.

Porsche didn’t reveal which chip powers the Android Automotive OS, but it promises that no matter how many apps you install you won’t lose performance which is better than current model BMW’s.

For Apple iPhone fans CarPlay is built into the new Macan.

When using CarPlay, Apple Maps is displayed inside the instrument cluster, and there will be no need to leave CarPlay to change the car’s climate controls, for instance, as they are built into the CarPlay main screen.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
