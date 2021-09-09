HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung, LG To Hire Thousands Of Vietnamese Workers

By | 9 Sep 2021

Samsung and LG are both investing heavily in factories in Vietnam, in a bid to shore up against supply chain issues that have plagued the industry of late.

Samsung is investing AUD$312 million to build a R&D centre in Hanoi, Vietnam, expected to be operational next year. The company will employ between 2,200 and 3,000 employees.

LG has also injected over $2 billion into its manufacturing factory in Haiphong, Vietnam, and will be hiring hundreds of engineers and workers over the next year.

According to Digitimes, Samsung has investment capital of over $23.8 billion in Vietnam, and employs over 160,000 local workers.

LG and Samsung are the leading exporters in Vietnam, with handsets and spare parts responsible for 15.8 per cent of total exports in the country.

 

