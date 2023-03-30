HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Launches Versatile Plus Air Purifier

Samsung Launches Versatile Plus Air Purifier

By | 30 Mar 2023

 Samsung has announced the Versatile Plus Air Purifier AX46, the latest addition to its air purification range.

The $699 machine removes up to 99.97% of ultra-fine dust, and sports a National Asthma Council’s Sensitive Choice Accreditation badge.

The Carbon Deodorisation filter removes harmful gases, and the washable Pre-Filter extracts larger dust particles.

It will clean air in a space up to 60 square metres, and has a whisper quiet sleep mode.

The AX46 has built-in Wi-Fi and is part of the SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to remote control an area’s airflow, set a timer, turn the device on and off, and automatically begin purifying when the air quality worsens.

 

 



