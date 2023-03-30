HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony ZV-E1 Camera Brings AI To Video Bloggers

Sony ZV-E1 Camera Brings AI To Video Bloggers

By | 30 Mar 2023

Sony’s new full-frame 12MP 35mm ZV-E1 camera has amateur video bloggers in its sights, with 4K recording at 120 frames per second, and peak res at 24, 30 and 60fps

This seems to be Sony’s best vlogging-centric unit yet, set to launch in May, helping content creators take their game to the next level.

Adding to the appeal, there are a range of AI features, such as automatic framing so that the subject is always framed optimally.

There’s also multi face recognition and subject recognition tech to allow a solo crew to utilise zoom tools so it seems the presenter is actually being followed.

As Sony say, “Even when the camera is mounted on a tripod, for example, the framing is continually adjusted so that the recorded footage looks like the subject is being followed by an experienced camera operator, ideal for a single person shooting scenario.”

They also add that the AI-based framing tool rocks for recording such things as interviews, music gigs and cooking situations.

“Using AI-based subject recognition technology, the Auto Framing feature automatically crops the frame to the users desired level, keeping the subject in a prominent position when shooting video.”

It also looks pretty cool…



