Home > Latest News > Samsung Launches B2B Partner Program In Australia

Samsung Launches B2B Partner Program In Australia

By | 28 Apr 2022

Samsung Electronics Australia has launched its new business partner program, Samsung One.

The program will initially be offered to select Samsung distributors and resellers for its Mobile Experience division, which includes smartphones, tablets, wearables, and security services.

It wraps a training program, marketing tools, product info, news, and sales assets into one platform.

Samsung One includes a number of key pillars that partners can access to support their business growth:

  • · Commercial – an extensive dashboard showcasing partner sales data, analysis and engagement to take performance to the next level.
  • Training – a series of business-to-business-specific training modules on Samsung’s mobility products and solutions, designed for the development of Samsung’s partners and their salespeople.
  • Champion Program – an opportunity for partners to nominate champions within their business who will receive additional training, engagement with Samsung and have access to the latest devices to drive advocacy and knowledge.
  • Incentives – rewards for Samsung’s partners who reach certain targets, to drive best practice, encourage high performance and incentivise education among its sales force.

Samsung One comes with a four-tiered certification system: Registered, Authorised, Advanced and Elite. The levels are built around built around three fundamentals: capability; customer experience and engagement; and business growth.

“As partners move-up the tiers, they can gain access to additional bespoke support tools and services as well as greater benefits to meet the needs of their own customers and achieve their goals,” Samsung explains.

Australia is the second market in the world to launch the program, following a successful trial in the UK.

“We are excited to bring Samsung One to Australia,” said Danny Mandrides, Head of Enterprise & Government Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Partners have always been at the core of our company’s strategy and they are key in supporting us to drive our growth and achieve our business objectives.

“The program is designed to empower our partners with necessary tools to excel and help them to better serve their customers. Samsung One demonstrates our commitment to our Australian distributors and resellers and we will continue to invest in our partner strategy to maximise their potential and growth in the future.”



