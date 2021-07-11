Samsung has hired a former Aldi Buying Director to replace Hass Mahdi the former Director of Audio Visual, who quit to take on a role with the now sacked CEO of Electrolux John Featherstone.

Chris Raju joins Samsung from Greensill Capital, which was placed into liquidation last month.

According to retailers who were told of the appointment on Friday Raju delivers year of retail experience for Samsung.

An experienced executive he was previously head of Consumer Electronics at Harvey Norman Raju was also Consumer Business Director Franchisee’s at Harvey Norman.

In his last retail role, he was head of General Merchandise buying at Aldi.

Currently Samsung is expanding their range of products sold at Aldi with the German retailer now ranging Samsung PC monitors, robotic vacuum cleaners and earlier this year their air purifiers.

Reporting to Jeremy Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Raju brings a wealth of experience to the role as Samsung benefits from their premium and affordable premium product range that is putting pressure on several brands especially in the TV and smartphone markets.

We are still waiting for a comment from Samsung Australia.