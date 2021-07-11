HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Hires New Director Of AV

Samsung Hires New Director Of AV

By | 11 Jul 2021

Samsung has hired a former Aldi Buying Director to replace Hass Mahdi the former Director of Audio Visual, who quit to take on a role with the now sacked CEO of Electrolux John Featherstone.

Chris Raju joins Samsung from Greensill Capital, which was placed into liquidation last month.

According to retailers who were told of the appointment on Friday Raju delivers year of retail experience for Samsung.

An experienced executive he was previously head of Consumer Electronics at Harvey Norman Raju was also Consumer Business Director Franchisee’s at Harvey Norman.

In his last retail role, he was head of General Merchandise buying at Aldi.

Currently Samsung is expanding their range of products sold at Aldi with the German retailer now ranging Samsung PC monitors, robotic vacuum cleaners and earlier this year their air purifiers.

Reporting to Jeremy Senior Vice President of Consumer Electronics Raju brings a wealth of experience to the role as Samsung benefits from their premium and affordable premium product range that is putting pressure on several brands especially in the TV and smartphone markets.

We are still waiting for a comment from Samsung Australia.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Is The Klipsch Cinema 600 Soundbar Being Recalled
ANC Buds Market Set To Surge As Headphone Demand Moves On
Retailers Most Trusted Brands In Australia: Roy Morgan
LIFX Not Very Smart, False Revenue Claims, As Supplier Sells Components
COVID Lockdowns: WA Premier Says CE Retailers Not “Essential” Businesses
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Questionable Influencers Caught Out In Ad Crack Down
Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
Trump Writes Op-Ed: “Why I’m Suing Big Tech”
Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
Samsung and Apple Working On Phones With ‘Underwater Mode’
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
Ship That Blocked Suez Sets Sail With Lenovo Products On Board
Latest News Logistics
/
July 9, 2021
/
Huawei’s Harmony OS 2 Already Dominating Chinese Tech
Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Questionable Influencers Caught Out In Ad Crack Down
Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Questionable influencers spruiking for Reebok and Adidas, and appliance Company Bondi Boost have all been nobbled for Ad Standard breaches....
Read More