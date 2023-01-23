Details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have been leaking for a while now, but a retail store in Matagalpa, Nicaragua has gazumped the world by landing at least four units for sale ahead of the February release.

The shop – KM CELL STORE – posted the reveal on their Facebook page, saying they have 12GB RAM and 512GB storage models ready for immediate delivery.

While they didn’t include pricing information, the accompanying photos showed off the boxes, as well as a pink device that had been unpacked as proof.

To recap, the upcoming S23 family is expected to feature a 200MP main camera sensor, with the Ultra quite similar to the S22 Ultra before it, including its ultrawide 3x and 10x telephoto camera units.

The screen will be a 6.8″ 2x dynamic AMOLED with 1440p resolution, 500 ppi and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top. It’s also expected to have the same 5000 mAh battery with 45W charging.

Rolling out with Android 13, as far as connectivity goes it should pack Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, NZFC and UWB.

ChannelNews has already reported Samsung Australia are tipped to release three new models of the Galaxy S23 in early February, though the S24 may be scrapped from their 2023 line-up here.