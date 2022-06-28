The upcoming Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S23, will reportedly not feature under-display technology for its selfie camera.

South Korean publication Wccftech reported that the new phone would be without an under-display camera (UDC) based on information gathered from supply chain sources.

While no explicit reason for not featuring under-display technology has been revealed, Samsung already feature an UDC in it’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, meaning it already has a handle on the technology.

A likely reason is to ensure quality photography. UDCs are typically lower resolution and quality compared to typical selfie cameras. As the Galaxy S23 would be the company’s next flagship device, this is likely to avoid complaints from those spending a premium figure on a smartphone. It would also result in a more expensive device.

Reports say that the S23’s selfie camera will feature a 12MP sensor, replacing the 10MP sensor in the S21 and S22.