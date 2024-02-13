HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 13 Feb 2024

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphones debuted running a new version of One UI, One UI 6.1, which remains exclusive to this series.

However, reports have circulated saying the update could be rolling out soon to older Samsung smartphones.

One rumour suggests the deadline for the S23 series gaining the update is approaching quick, claiming the update will arrive on the series next month.

The rumour states Galaxy AI is included in the update as well.

See below the features tipped to come with the update:

  • Improved UI animations
  • Many new Galaxy AI features
  • New lock screen customisation features
  • Various bug fixes and stability improvements

It remains unclear if the S23 series will receive features such as full-screen Always On Display, but at the very least, it’s expected to come with the latest redesigned lock screen widgets.

Only time will tell if the entire AI suite from Galaxy AI on the S24 series will make its way to the S23 series, or if only select AI powered features will be included in the update.

The S24 series offers AI tools such as Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Generative Wallpaper, Interpreter, Live Translate Call, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcriptions, Auto-Formatting (Samsung Notes), Summarise, and more.

One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S24 series also updates some of the general UI elements, adding a few new features to the Camera and Camera Assist apps.



