Panasonic in India has revealed a new range of air conditioners, its 2024 lineup, featuring 60 new models, across the inverter ACs range.

The key thing to note is that these are India’s first Matter-enabled Room Air Conditioners, which promise convenience, comfort, connectivity, and energy efficiency.

In a press release, it was stated that the models are available in 1.0, 1.5, and 2,0 tonne variants, and are available at leading outlets, e-commerce platforms, and the Panasonic Brand Store.

It’s currently unknown if Panasonic Australia will also produce these air conditioners.

A recent study by Panasonic identified multiple concerns of consumers, extending beyond basic cooling, including indoor air hygiene, efficiency, and technological integration.

This new range aims to address these concerns, providing simplicity, reliability, and security.

The Matter integration allows for connectivity to other Matter certified devices / platforms.

It’s an open-source connectivity standard allowing for smooth interoperability among smart devices. It’s basically a universal language for smart appliances.

The Matter integration is claimed to redefine the smart home experience, with an anticipated 40% growth compared with the last season.