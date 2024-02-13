HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Panasonic India Unveils New Smart, Matter Air Conditioners

Panasonic India Unveils New Smart, Matter Air Conditioners

By | 13 Feb 2024

Panasonic in India has revealed a new range of air conditioners, its 2024 lineup, featuring 60 new models, across the inverter ACs range.

The key thing to note is that these are India’s first Matter-enabled Room Air Conditioners, which promise convenience, comfort, connectivity, and energy efficiency.

In a press release, it was stated that the models are available in 1.0, 1.5, and 2,0 tonne variants, and are available at leading outlets, e-commerce platforms, and the Panasonic Brand Store.

It’s currently unknown if Panasonic Australia will also produce these air conditioners.

A recent study by Panasonic identified multiple concerns of consumers, extending beyond basic cooling, including indoor air hygiene, efficiency, and technological integration.

This new range aims to address these concerns, providing simplicity, reliability, and security.

The Matter integration allows for connectivity to other Matter certified devices / platforms.

It’s an open-source connectivity standard allowing for smooth interoperability among smart devices. It’s basically a universal language for smart appliances.

The Matter integration is claimed to redefine the smart home experience, with an anticipated 40% growth compared with the last season.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Panasonic SC-PM270 compact shelf system
Panasonic Retro Receiver Will Have You Playing Your CDs Afresh
LG Display Says Its New MLA OLED TV Panel Reaches 3000 Nits
Panasonic Reveals World’s Smallest, Lightest Macro Lens
EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live
The Panasonic Toughbook 55 Mk3 Has Arrived
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Prime Video Set To Reduce Streaming Quality
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S23 Could Get One UI 6.1 Update Soon
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
REVIEW: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pity About The Internal Battle
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Apple’s Vision Pro May Not Reach Ideal Form For 4 Generations
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
Google To Launch Pixel Watch 2 Mail In Replacement Service
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Prime Video Set To Reduce Streaming Quality
Latest News
/
February 13, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Streaming Company Amazon Prime Video who has moved to an ads basic plan in an effort to make more money,...
Read More