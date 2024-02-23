Following numerous leaks appearing, Samsung has made its upcoming Galaxy Fit3 wearable official. It’s been three years since its predecessor was launched.

The device boasts a larger screen, longer battery life, and some new features.

The successor begins hitting shelves today, in certain nations, however, pricing has yet to be revealed.

It has an aluminium body and comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, 45% bigger than its predecessor, with a single button on the right side, and a one-click quick-release mechanism for the band.

The band doesn’t come with wireless charging, and this is the first device in the series to support Fall Detection and Emergency SOS.

Emergency SOS can be triggered with five rapid presses on the button, which will share the location of the user with emergency contacts that have been set.

Samsung has claimed the battery lasts 13 days on one single charge, with a 208mAh battery. The device has no wearOS or other heavy interfaces, just mini apps including Calendar, Weather, World Clock, and sports tracking, which could help.

It supports over 100 types of workouts, but lacks GPS, meaning a paired smartphone is required for better tracking.

It can also track sleep patterns, steps, and stress levels, all of which is visible in the Samsung Health app.

There’s also enhanced connectivity with Samsung’s Galaxy phones, and the Fit3’s camera remote control functions allow photos to be taken from the wrist-connected phone.

If the phone is misplaced, it can be located with the Find My Phone feature on the device.

When the user doesn’t want to be disturbed, they can automatically sync modes between the wearable and smartphone.

There are also media control functions that manage playback on paired smartphones.

The wearable will be available in Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver. It will be available first in Asia Europe, Central America, and South America. The US and Korea are close behind. It’s unclear when it will be available in Australia.