HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Pixel Phones To Be Made in India in Q2

Google Pixel Phones To Be Made in India in Q2

By | 23 Feb 2024

Google has told suppliers to start making its Pixel smartphones in India by the next quarter, as part of its ambitious target to ship more than 10 million Pixel phones this year, according to sources revealed by Nikkei Asia.

In 2023, the company reached a milestone by shipping around 10 million units despite a global economic slowdown.

The decision to increase Pixel production in India comes amid escalating tech tensions between Washington and Beijing. Google has already been manufacturing phones in Vietnam for years.

The majority of Google’s Pixel phones were previously produced in China.

The report claims that Google will prepare production lines for its high-end Pixel 8 Pro smartphones in southern India in the coming weeks, then begin turning out phones in the April-June quarter, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan.

Companies like Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Xiaomi have also announced or commenced plans to expand production in India, which demonstrates a growing desire to diversify supply chains.

Research from IDC shows that the Indian smartphone market grew 1% on the year to 146 million units in 2023, which contrasts sharply with the global smartphone market’s 4.7% decline in the same period.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Crunchyroll Available Globally On New LG Smart TVs
Chinese Fraudsters Swindle Apple Out Of US$3M
Apple Confirms Longer Battery Lifespan On iPhone 15 Series
Apple Says Not To Dry iPhones In Rice
iPhone Foldable Now Tipped To Be Unveiled In Sept 2026
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has There Been Mass Sackings At Optus? Latest Results Reveal Big Jump In Redundancies
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Social Media News Axed Buzzfeed & Vice In Trouble
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Telstra Owned Fetch Has Developed Their Own TV OS
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Lenovo Sales Finally Climb As PC Maker Punts On AI For Future Growth
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
Key Harvey Norman Partner Delivers Shocker Result
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has There Been Mass Sackings At Optus? Latest Results Reveal Big Jump In Redundancies
Latest News
/
February 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus’s catastrophic outage appears to have led to mass sacking at the national carrier with their latest financials revealing that...
Read More