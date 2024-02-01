HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leaked

By | 1 Feb 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was released over three years ago. Now, a leak has emerged suggesting a possible Galaxy Fit 3 is on the way.

The post was quickly removed, however, if the details are correct, the next Galaxy Fit will represent a major update.

It resembles the shape of an Apple Watch, but boasts 13 days battery life between charges.

It’s tipped to feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, measuring 40mm diagonally, and is expected to weigh 18.5g, equipped with an IP68 rating against dust and raindrops.

It’s also expected to offer multiple health, wellness, and fitness tools, including step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and calorie counting.

Additionally, it’s rumoured to ship with over 100 watch faces for customisation, and emergency response tools are also included.

One of the more notable features listed is its fall detection capability, which uses sensors to detect when someone has fallen, sending an alert to emergency services if the user doesn’t respond within a certain time.

It’s also set to include a sleep coach feature which assists users with improving their sleep habits. It provides personalised recommendations based on sleep patterns and habits.

It remains unclear when this device will be announced by Samsung, and despite unveiling the Galaxy S24 series recently, the company didn’t reveal a new smartwatch.

This leak appeared shortly after Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring, its upcoming smart / health ring.



