HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Naim Reveals New Uniti Nova PE Streaming Player

Naim Reveals New Uniti Nova PE Streaming Player

By | 1 Feb 2024

Naim have unveiled what is being referred to as its “most powerful streaming player to date.”

The Uniti Nova PE (“Power Edition”) is a just-add-speakers music streaming system, which packs 150W power per channel (into 8 Ohms).

The company has swapped out its general preference of Class AB amplification for Class D amplification, saying the result will be “punchier and expressive” while still “eloquent.”

The device also offers a range of connectivity options for music playback, including two optical (up to 24bit / 96kHz), and two coaxial (up to 24bit / 192kHz, DSD 64) inputs, one of BNC (up to 24bit / 192kHz), and HDMI ins.

Additionally, there’s a USB-A input in the front and back for external hard drives, and a headphone output on the front.

In terms of analogue, there’s a choice between RCA and 5-pin DIN inputs, as well as a second set of RCA outputs for bi-amping, or adding a subwoofer.

Onboard is Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac), for access to streaming services such as Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, and Apple Music.

There’s also support for AirPlay 2, Chromecast, UPnP, and it’s Roon Ready. AptX Adaptive Bluetooth is also built in, as well as the ability to stream multi-room.

It comes in a brushed aluminium casing with a 5-inch colour screen, and a bunch of quick access buttons next to the display.

Other controls can be found on the included remote.

The Naim Uniti Nova PE will be available starting mid-February for £8,600 / U$10,000 / €10,000. Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
OPINION:Who Parted With Who? & Whats Next For Focal Naim
EXCLUSIVE:Is Focal Naim Investor Set To Sell Majority Share In The French Business?
EXCLUSIVE:Retailers Claim, New Distributor Appointed For Focal & Naim
Len Wallis Slashes Thousands Off Retail For Naim Focus Audio Bundles
Focal & Naim Lifted Prices 40% After NA Distribution Was Dumped
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Massive Advertising Spend Fails To Deliver For Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Shopify Magic Adds AI Media Editor
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Crash Detection Could Soon Come To Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra & Z Fold5
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Marantz Unveils New Cinema 30 AV Receiver
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
Godfreys Bleeding $7M A Month Before Administrators Called In
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Massive Advertising Spend Fails To Deliver For Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
February 1, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman was the biggest spending advertiser in Australia for 2023, according to data from Nielsen Ad intelligence with their...
Read More