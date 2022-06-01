HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Closes LCD Panel Business

Samsung Closes LCD Panel Business

By | 1 Jun 2022

Samsung Display will close its liquid-crystal display business this month, due to falling LCD prices and the influx of cheaper products made in China and Taiwan.

Interestingly, the decision by parent company Samsung Electronics to partner with Chinese BOE Technology Group, and Taiwan’s AU Optronics for its LCD panels, was a big factor in this decision.

This shutdown has been a long time coming. Samsung Display planned to stop LCD production in 202, before the pandemic led to a spike in demand. Parent company Samsung Electronics requested it continue manufacturing to meet this new demand.

Samsung Display will turn its focus to OLED and QD displays. The company had been producing LCD panels since 1991, bring to a close a three decade operation.



