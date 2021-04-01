HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Calls For Bans

Samsung Calls For Bans

By | 1 Apr 2021
,

Samsung SDI is among the first four companies in the world to sign on to a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) call for a moratorium on deep-sea mining, according to WWF’s Wednesday announcement.

The South Korean battery-making affiliate of Samsung Electronics commits itself to not sourcing any minerals (such as cobalt, copper, nickel and manganese) from the seabed, or to finance deep-sea mining activities, and is also a commitment to exclude minerals obtained this way from its supply chains.

Samsung SDI joins Google, BMW and Volvo in the initiative.

“With much of the deep-sea ecosystem yet to be explored and understood, such activity would be recklessly short-sighted,” WWF said in a statement.


It’s an especially meaningful commitment for Samsung SDI to make, as these minerals are key to making batteries – the move has grabbed the industry’s attention.

The market for electric vehicles has blown out over the past few years, and with that, so too has demand for the minerals.

Samsung SDI said it was the first battery maker, as well as the first Korean firm, to participate in WWF’s initiative.

“Many view Samsung’s participation in the global initiative positive as the first in the battery industry,” the company said in a statement. “The company will make efforts to materialise ESG management through responsible supplies of materials.”

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Pledges $120M To Fixing Business Practices
Apple Extends Employee Travel Restrictions To Italy & Korea
Coronavirus Hits Korean Tech: Samsung Factory Shut Down
Heart-Warming Moment VR Reconnects Mother With Deceased Daughter
Samsung Boss Jailed for Labor Crimes
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Apple Nobbled Again For Impeding ‘Regulators’
Latest News
/
April 1, 2021
/
TNT Express Rebrands To FedEx
Latest News Logistics
/
April 1, 2021
/
breville logo
EXCLUSIVE: “Highly Confidential” Breville Information Accidentally Exposed
Latest News
/
April 1, 2021
/
China Market Saves Huawei
Huawei Latest News
/
April 1, 2021
/
ViacomCBS Shares Tank, Trouble Looming For Network 10
Latest News ViacomCBS
/
April 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Apple Nobbled Again For Impeding ‘Regulators’
Latest News
/
April 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple who is clocking up billions of dollars in fines and penalties because of their questionable Corporate activities that include...
Read More