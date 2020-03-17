HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Samsung Breaks Through 1GB/Second Write Speed For Smartphone Storage

Samsung Breaks Through 1GB/Second Write Speed For Smartphone Storage

By | 17 Mar 2020
, , , , ,
Samsung's 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage.

Samsung has begun mass production on new 512GB embedded universal flash storage (eUFS) 3.1 for flagship smartphones, which it bills as the fastest mobile storage available.

According to Samsung, the new eUFS delivers three times the write speed of 512GB eUFS 3.0, breaking through the 1GB per second threshold to deliver 1200MB per second write speeds. This means consumers can store 8K videos or hundreds of high-quality photos in their smartphones without buffering, according to Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

“With our introduction of the fastest mobile storage, smartphone users will no longer have to worry about the bottleneck they face with conventional storage cards. The new eUFS 3.1 reflects our continuing commitment to supporting the rapidly increasing demands from global smartphone makers this year,” said Mr Choi.

Write speeds are around twice as fast as a SATA-based PC and ten times as fast as a UHS-I microSD card; file transfers will also be quicker, with 100GB of data able to be transferred in 1.5 minutes using 3.1 as compared to four minutes with 3.0.

256GB and 128GB capacities will come later this year.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung is releasing a range of phone cases made from recycled plastic bottles, in partnership with Kvadrat.
Samsung Unveils Recycled Phone Cases
Samsung’s Free S20 Galaxy Giveaway Starts Today
Samsung’s Latest LED Packages Optimise Melatonin Levels
Huawei To Take On Samsung S20 With New P40 Devoid Of Android Apps
Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology
Samsung Researchers Unveil Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

A Favourite Telstra Smartphone Brand Slammed Again As Corrupt
5G Brands Communication
/
March 17, 2020
/
afterpay slogan
Afterpay To Refund $1.5 million To Consumers
Latest News Legal Point Of Sale
/
March 17, 2020
/
New Devialet Custom Speakers To Take On Bose & Sonos
Brands Communication Content
/
March 17, 2020
/
The D-Link COVR-2202 AC2200 Tri-Band Seamless Mesh Wi-Fi System incorporates the McAfee Secure Home Platform.
LIVE COVID-19:JB Hi Fi Soars As Demand For Home Connect Gear Soars
5G Accessories Bluetooth
/
March 17, 2020
/
ryzen 4000 amd chip
AMD Launches Ryzen 4000 Chips For Ultra-thin Laptops
Gaming Laptops Laptops Latest News
/
March 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

A Favourite Telstra Smartphone Brand Slammed Again As Corrupt
5G Brands Communication
/
March 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
One of Telstra’s favourite smartphone suppliers Chinese Company ZTE is again under investigation by the US Justice Department in a...
Read More