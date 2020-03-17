Samsung Breaks Through 1GB/Second Write Speed For Smartphone Storage

Samsung has begun mass production on new 512GB embedded universal flash storage (eUFS) 3.1 for flagship smartphones, which it bills as the fastest mobile storage available.

According to Samsung, the new eUFS delivers three times the write speed of 512GB eUFS 3.0, breaking through the 1GB per second threshold to deliver 1200MB per second write speeds. This means consumers can store 8K videos or hundreds of high-quality photos in their smartphones without buffering, according to Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

“With our introduction of the fastest mobile storage, smartphone users will no longer have to worry about the bottleneck they face with conventional storage cards. The new eUFS 3.1 reflects our continuing commitment to supporting the rapidly increasing demands from global smartphone makers this year,” said Mr Choi.

Write speeds are around twice as fast as a SATA-based PC and ten times as fast as a UHS-I microSD card; file transfers will also be quicker, with 100GB of data able to be transferred in 1.5 minutes using 3.1 as compared to four minutes with 3.0.

256GB and 128GB capacities will come later this year.