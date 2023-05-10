Telstra suffered a major outage with customers not being able to make and receive calls overnight (May 8th), with most issues coming from rural Australia.

Issues started being reported around 10PM, but as of 10AM yesterday morning (May 9th) it was still yet to be fixed.

Most issues seemed to come from the NSW and Queensland regions, with rural Australia being the most affected. Calls to 000 mobile data were reportedly not affected.

A Telstra spokesperson has said, “Some customers may need to retry calling if it doesn’t connect the first time, but then you’ll be good to go. We’re sorry for the impact this had to people’s days. Our team worked to get everyone calling again as quickly as possible.”

It had been recommended earlier that turning airplane mode off and on had worked for some customers.

However, rural Australia was the most affected, and it appears this type outage happens quite regularly without warning in regional areas.

Some regional communities are still suffering internet drop outs and speeds 90% slower than the cities.

For example: The Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory lost internet capability for 38 hours and is still counting. It prevented the access of online orders and customers being able to ‘tap and go’ if on the premises.

“Our business was literally at a standstill when we lost internet, which happens more often than not. Reliable internet access is essential for a business to run successfully and in the current economic climate, with people tightening their spending, no internet access could ruin some businesses,” Ms Druce said.

“To make matters worse, we weren’t told what was going on so we had to spend hours on hold to Telstra trying to sort it out, only to be told they didn’t know when it would be fixed.”

“Our state and federal government’s are actively trying to entice more people to move away from the cities and into regional areas, and encourage small businesses to set up shop, which many are doing.”

“However, access to fast and reliable internet, mobile phone service and transport remains a barrier. Greater access to these services will give more businesses the assurance they need to start a successful business.”

The latest Index data from the Australia Digitial Inclusion Index reports 2.8 million Australians remain ‘highly excluded’ from access to the internet.

This is preventing the move to a world rapidly heading online as they have no adequate access to phone and internet services.

Regional businesses are putting in their demands before the federal government’s Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee meets to undertake its report this coming year.

The demands are as follows:

Better access to reliable services Safe-guards to be put in place to keep businesses running when networks are down Greater access to service providers, creating more competition and more competitive pricing A review of the current Universal Service Obligation to include internet services Better attention to network maintenance and repairs

“These problems have already been outlined by the Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee, all we ask is that these concerns are addressed,” Ms Druce said.

……

Proposed regional mobile network arrangements between Telstra Corporation Limited and TPG Telecom Limited have not been authorised by the ACCC.

According to the statutory test, the ACCC ‘must not grant authorisation unless it is satisfied the proposed arrangements would not be likely to substantially lessen competition, or that the likely public benefits from the arrangements would outweigh the likely public detriments.’

The ACCC undertook an extensive public consultation and investigatory process and have deemed it is not satisfied, therefore are not granting authorisation.

“We examined the proposed arrangements in considerable detail. While there are some benefits, it is our view that the proposed arrangements will likely lead to less competition in the longer term and leave Australian mobile users worse off over time, in terms of price and regional coverage,” ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said.

“Mobile networks are of critical importance to many aspects of our lives, including our livelihood, our wellbeing and our ability to keep in touch with friends and family. Any reduction in competition will have very wide-ranging impacts on customers, including higher prices and reduced quality and coverage.”

“Mobile network operators compete on price and a user’s package inclusions, but importantly, they also compete on coverage, speed and other quality dimensions that are directly influenced by the nature and extent of their underlying network infrastructure,”

“Entering into the arrangements proposed by Telstra and TPG will represent a significant change to the structure of the market that would have long-term consequences.”

The ACCC released the determination and an executive summary to its reasons, which was released back in December.

The proposed arrangements state TPG would decommission or transfer mobile sites in regional and urban fringe areas to Telstra. It would them acquire mobile network services from Telstra, and give access to most of its regional spectrum. Using part of the Telstra network, the coverage by TPG would increase from 96% to 98.8%.

“The proposed arrangements would lead to some short-term benefits from an improvement in TPG’s network coverage, and some cost savings and efficiencies for TPG and Telstra. However, the enduring and more substantial impact of the proposed arrangements would be to lessen infrastructure-based competition which would make consumers, including those in regional areas, worse off over time,” Ms Carver said.

“Competition between separate mobile networks drives companies to improve coverage for mobile users and to offer new technologies to more areas. For example, when Optus improves its regional network, Telstra responds by improving its network to maintain its market position.”

“Infrastructure competition is what drives investments by mobile companies in broader, deeper and faster mobile coverage. We have looked beyond the potential short-term effects to consider the long-term impact from the reduced incentive to innovate and improve networks. We have concluded the proposed arrangements would likely significantly weaken this competitive process.”

Telstra said the increased spectrum obtained from TPG would enable the reducing of congestion in regional areas.

“It is unclear the extent to which the additional spectrum would assist Telstra with alleviating congestion in regional areas, as the ACCC found that without the proposed arrangements Telstra has alternative ways to alleviate that congestion. It is unlikely that the proposed arrangements would materially improve Telstra’s ability to serve regional Australia. Instead, it would likely reduce the incentive for mobile companies to improve their service and coverage in regional areas.”

The ACCC also engaged with the public. Over 170 submissions and 40 witness statements and expert reports came forward.

“When assessing the proposed arrangements, we are principally concerned with the impact on the competitiveness of the market overall, not the impact on any individual firm. It is the overall competitive process which protects the interests of consumers,” Ms Carver said.

“While Telstra and TPG have claimed the agreements will immediately lead to more choice for customers and better coverage for TPG customers, this misses the more significant impact on consumers which is that the reduction in competition in the longer-term will likely lead to higher prices, less innovation and quality of service, and less competitive pressure to expand and improve networks.”

Telstra and TPG also offered court-enforceable undertakings to address these concerns. The undertakings proposed a reassessment by the ACCC within eight years, and TPG is to not terminate the leases and licenses of 300 mobile sites in relevant regional areas.

“After careful consideration, we determined that these undertakings did not change whether the ACCC was satisfied of the relevant competition or public benefit tests against which the ACCC must assess a proposed merger authorisation,” Ms Carver said.

“The proposed arrangements would have an immediate impact on infrastructure competition in Australia and that impact would endure. Even if the arrangements were terminated after eight years, it would be too late to unwind the negative competitive impact.”

So it’s clear there is no official benefit to regional areas of Australia when it comes to network coverage, but something must be done. These regular network outages are causing a huge strain on regional business and consumers.