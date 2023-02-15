A new leaked render said to be of Motorola’s Moto G Stylus 2023 shows the phone will have a punch-hole display, USB-C port, headphone jack and 50MP dual camera setup on the back.

It seems to be the same device leaked last October as the Motorola Geneva, with a XT2315 identifier.

Previous info suggests the device will launch with 6GB RAM and as much as 256GB storage. It is believed to be arriving in 4G and 5G versions, and come in either Black Beauty and Crystal Grey colour schemes.