Qualcomm Paves Way For Budget 5G Phones

By | 18 Jun 2020
, ,

Component manufacturer, Qualcomm, has launched its new 6-series chip to usher in the new-generation of affordable 5G smartphones.

The new Snapdragon 690 5G chip claims to have a super-fast X51 5G modem-RF system, with smartphone makers such as Nokia, LG, TCL and Motorola expected to reveal handsets with the component in the second half of this year.

“Driving the expansion of 5G into the Snapdragon 6-series has the potential to make 5G accessible to more than two billion smartphone users around the world,” said Qualcomm President, Cristiano Amon.

“With over 375 5G designs launched or in development to date using Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G solutions, we are driving the proliferation of 5G across multiple tiers to make the next generation of camera, artificial intelligence, and gaming experiences more broadly available.”

The chip offers support for 4K HDR video and 120Hz displays for faster refresh rates.

At this stage, it will only support the slower sub-6GHz versions of 5G, not the comparatively faster mmWave.

Compared to the previous 6-series chips, the new Snapdragon 690 pledges a suite of performance upgrades including up to 20% better CPU performance, and 60% faster graphics rendering (versus Snapdragon 675).

, , , , , , , ,
