Poly has announced a new range of videoconferencing gear designed to enable remote or hybrid work post-pandemic, including a dedicated video meeting display.

The new Poly P Studio series comprises the P5 Webcam, P15 Personal Video Bar, and P21 Personal Meeting Display; additionally, Poly Studio P5 Kits will bundle the P5 webcam with headsets or the Poly Sync portable speakerphone.

The P21 is an all-in-one device featuring 21” display, camera, and audio, as well as dynamic ambient lighting and USB connectivity to work with any PC or Mac videoconferencing app. The P15 is Zoom and Microsoft Teams-certified and provides 4K video, while the P5 offers 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom.

A PwC report found 90 per cent of Australians want to continue working from home post-pandemic; according to Andy Hurt, Poly MD, ANZ, this has dramatically expanded the market for professional-grade communications gear.

“In a world less dependent on being in the same room, but still demanding live interaction, the importance of pro-grade, easy-to-use technology that offers a superior remote experience is paramount.

“We’re in a new era of work with classroom collaborators, mobile medical providers, and boardroom brainstormers. Your video and audio conferencing devices are the last, most important mile for how you show up in a meeting and that makes all the difference in getting where you want to go,” he said.

The Poly Studio P5, Poly Studio P15 and Poly Studio P5 Kit will be available next month, with the Poly Studio P21 arriving mid-year.