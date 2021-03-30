HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Poly Launches All-In-One Videoconferencing Display

Poly Launches All-In-One Videoconferencing Display

By | 30 Mar 2021
,

Poly has announced a new range of videoconferencing gear designed to enable remote or hybrid work post-pandemic, including a dedicated video meeting display.

The new Poly P Studio series comprises the P5 Webcam, P15 Personal Video Bar, and P21 Personal Meeting Display; additionally, Poly Studio P5 Kits will bundle the P5 webcam with headsets or the Poly Sync portable speakerphone.

The P21 is an all-in-one device featuring 21” display, camera, and audio, as well as dynamic ambient lighting and USB connectivity to work with any PC or Mac videoconferencing app. The P15 is Zoom and Microsoft Teams-certified and provides 4K video, while the P5 offers 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom.

A PwC report found 90 per cent of Australians want to continue working from home post-pandemic; according to Andy Hurt, Poly MD, ANZ, this has dramatically expanded the market for professional-grade communications gear.

“In a world less dependent on being in the same room, but still demanding live interaction, the importance of pro-grade, easy-to-use technology that offers a superior remote experience is paramount.

“We’re in a new era of work with classroom collaborators, mobile medical providers, and boardroom brainstormers. Your video and audio conferencing devices are the last, most important mile for how you show up in a meeting and that makes all the difference in getting where you want to go,” he said.

The Poly Studio P5, Poly Studio P15 and Poly Studio P5 Kit will be available next month, with the Poly Studio P21 arriving mid-year.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
70pc Of Biz Without Offices
Poly Releases New Smart Speakerphone Range For Remote Work
Budget’s $27bn Tax Plan Will Help Small Business Move Online
Google Meet Will Stay Free Until End Of March
Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

nbn logo and person
NBN Recommences HFC Connections After Chip Shortage Halted Shipments
Latest News NBN Co
/
March 30, 2021
/
REVIEW: Moto G30 – No Frills 4G Smartphone With A Clever Camera System
Latest News Latest Reviews Motorola
/
March 30, 2021
/
TCL Devising Foldable, Rollable Phone-Tablet Hybrid
Foldable Smartphone Latest News Leaks
/
March 30, 2021
/
ACCC Warns Business About $14 Million Scam
ACCC Latest News
/
March 30, 2021
/
New iPhone 13 Leaks: Smaller Camera Bump, Matte Black Finish
Apple iPhone
/
March 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

nbn logo and person
NBN Recommences HFC Connections After Chip Shortage Halted Shipments
Latest News NBN Co
/
March 30, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The government-owned NBN Co has started to receive the first shipments of its Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) modems and plans...
Read More