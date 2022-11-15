HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pixel Fold Renders Leak, May ’23 Release Tipped

Pixel Fold Renders Leak, May ’23 Release Tipped

By | 15 Nov 2022

The first renders of the near-mythical Pixel Fold have arrived, with a rumoured May 2023 release date, and a form factor closer to a tablet.

If accurate (which is often a big ‘if), the Pixel Fold will sport a full-screen outer face, a wider body than the Galaxy Fold Z, closer to a tablet in size, with a small hinge, and 9.5 megapixel cameras under both displays, and a raised camera bump on the rear.

Front Page Tech, who are responsible for the renders, is also claiming the Fold will cost US$1,799 (A$2,686) Google I/O 2023.

Jon Prosser is a reliable tipster, which makes these more reliable than the usual tip, but as with all rumours about products that are yet to see the light of day, there’s probably more than a bit of wishful thinking here.

 



