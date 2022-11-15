HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Virus Killer Takes Out COVID-19 Virus In A Second

By | 15 Nov 2022

A new portable laser machine that uses ultraviolet rays to zap COVID 19 viruses has been revealed.

Developed by the Korea Railroad Research Institute the portable virus killer that only weighs 1.8 kilograms makes it easy to carry even on public transport.

The researchers at KR Biotech’s disease control lab who tested the efficacy of the virus killer, found that 99.9 percent or more of the COVID-19 virus was killed within a second of zapping the virus with UV rays.

Researvchers claim that the advantage of this equipment is that it can be used in places where traditional disinfectants cannot be used since it does not pose a fire hazard risk, nor does it leave any residue.

An official at the KRRI also explained their aim to expand their research to ensure that newly developed technology can be utilized in indoor settings “through a fixed model on the ceiling and an installation of [robots].”



