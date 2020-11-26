HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
TVs & Fridges & Phones, Oh My! JB Hi-Fi’s Best Black Friday Deals

By | 26 Nov 2020
JB Hi-Fi is yet again clearing stock and flogging massive discounts as part of its Black Friday Thanksgiving sale.

The electronics retailer began the sale early on Wednesday, slashing prices on tech and household items from TVs and smartwatches to vacuum cleaners and kitchen appliances.

JB’s ‘Mega Price Blitz’ ends Tuesday December 1st and sees all of its stores open later to cater to the influx of customers.

Some of the best deals include:

TVs

  • Samsung Q60T 75’’ QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV – $1888 ($1008 off)
  • LG CX 55’’ Self-Lit OLED Smart 4K TV with AI ThinQ – $2800 ($495 off)
  • Hisense 50S8 Series 8 50’’ 4K UHD Smart TV – $645 ($150 off)
  • Samsung Q800T 65’’ QLED Ultra HD 8K Smart TV – $3295 ($1500 off)
  • Samsung 85″ 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – $4488 ($2000 off)

Phones

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB (Cloud Navy) – $849 ($300 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB (Purple) – $999 ($1000 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256GB (Black) – $2497 ($502 off)
  • Motorola Razr 5G 256GB (Graphite) – $1839 ($460 off)
  • LG Velvet 128GB 5G (Aurora Grey)

Smartwatches

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm 4G (Silver) – $399 ($250 off)
  • Fitbit Versa 3 (Pink Clay/Soft Gold) – $324 ($75 off)
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3 Sports Watch (Rose Gold) – $249 ($250 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm LTE (Stainless Steel/Gold) – $549 ($200 off)

Computers

  • Acer Swift 1 SF114-32-C0F3 14″ Full HD Laptop (64GB) – $479.20 ($119.80 off)
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-0096 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (512GB) [Ryzen 7] – $1039 ($259.80 0ff)
  • MSI Prestige 15 15.6″ Content Creator Laptop (GTX1650) – $2159 ($539.80 off)
  • HP Spectre 15-EB-0042TX X360 15.6″ Ultra HD 2-in-1 Laptop (1TB) – $3357.60 ($839.40 off)

Kitchen Appliances

  • Panasonic NNSF574SQPQ 27L 1000W Flatbed Microwave Oven – $249 ($50 off)
  • Samsung Jet 70 Pet Stick Vac – $549 ($150 off)
  • Breville the Barista Express Manual Coffee Machine (Liquorice) – $579 ($170 off)
  • LG GT-515BTDC 516L Top Mount Fridge (Black Steel) – $992 ($207 off)

