New Philips Hue Xmas Lights Set To Surprise Santa

By | 11 Nov 2022

Philips Hue has automated Christmas with a brand-new set of Festiva lights, which when plugged into their Hue automation system can be remotely controlled.

The 20 metre-long string of 250 LED has been described as perfect for wrapping around a Christmas tree.

The lights will go on sale from November 15 for $241.95 and at this stage will only be available via the Philips web site.

Using the Hue app, one can set the Zigbee/ Bluetooth powered lights to turn on and off at scheduled times, using a motion sensor, or with one of Hue’s remote controls.

The lights are gradient which gets multiple colours going at once.

The lights, which is the company’s first-string lighting product, comes with a Sparkle effect to make each light twinkle and its Scattered style can spread up to five random colours along the string.

Hue’s existing effects like Candle or Fireplace can also make for a cozy look.

However, one thing to note is that these lights are not waterproof and are for indoor use only.

Other smart string lights includes Twinkly’s Smart String Lights 100RGB LEDs which comes at a cost of $240. But its lighted length is only 8 metres, which is considerably shorter than the Philip’s one.

There are other string lights on the market, however, which are more ideal for outdoor use. This includes Atomi Smart Colour String Lights which can be controlled via voice assistants and comes at a reasonable $79.99.


