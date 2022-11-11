Purple is the new black in the world of smartphones, with Samsung, Motorola, and Apple all unleashing beautiful new phones in various shades of purple.

Download Magazine Here.

Motorola even went so far as to team with Pantone, the kings of colour, using its Very Peri shade (colour of the year, according to Pantone) for its new Moto Edge 30 Neo.

Samsung went for Bora Purple; ‘bora’ simply means ‘purple’ in Korean – the colour so nice they named it twice.

Aesthetics aside, the latest issue of SmartHouse magazine asks why the ACCC is not demanding that Telstra deliver a basic 3G or 4G level of service in rural Australia, let alone 5G. Should there be a sliding scale in what users pay, based on how good the service actually is?

Deeper inside the latest issue, we review a slew of impressive new gear.

The Acer Predator Helios 300, which is a beast of a gaming machine, gets a run, as does Samsung’s new M8 smart monitor, which will have you tossing up whether you need a television, or a desktop computer at all.

D-Link new $299 router will really boost your home internet performance without you having to shell out a bomb; and we even some smart luggage, courtesy of Swiss Army Knife makers Victorinox.

JBL’s new PartyBox brings the party to you, complete with flashing lights and a karaoke feature (you can even add echo to your vocals, smudging the fact you missed the high notes in Living On A Prayer), while we test out Belkin’s entry into the premium buds space.

There are plenty of other bud reviews too, in case you’re not quite ready to take the leap into the big audio leagues.

And it seems Motorola aren’t the only ones getting into bed with Pantone, as Sydney company Tempo’s latest range of colourful charging accessories shows.

You’ll never again buy a charger without first enquiring into the available shades of aquamarine blue.

But that’s just the tip of the colourful iceberg, with all the latest news, reviews, and views inside this issue of Smarthouse, out now.

CLICK HERE TO READ