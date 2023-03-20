HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Peter Gabriel Says Artists Need To Work With AI, Not Against

Peter Gabriel Says Artists Need To Work With AI, Not Against

By | 20 Mar 2023

While some artists are declaring AI the enemy of creation, classic “Sledgehammer” rocker Peter Gabriel has declared it a “powerful new tool” that artists need to work with, not against.

“I can’t think of anyone whose job couldn’t be done better by Al in 10 years time, maybe five,” he says in an interview in Uncut magazine when confronted with Australian singer Nick Cave’s quote that AI is a “grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”.

For his own belief, Gabriel believes it’s time to embrace AI for all it has to offer sooner rather than later, then grow with it.

“We’re only just building it, we have no idea what it’s going to achieve.

“With some of the AI, half the artists want to play with it and half want to shut it down. But I think you do better if you work with a powerful new tool than just grumble or pretend it doesn’t exist.”

He’s not alone in that belief, with recent South Park episode “Deep Learning” being partly written by ChatGPT.

Being an animation mainly aimed at a younger audience, the episode deals with a character’s efforts with a girl, with him telling a friend, “ChatGPT, dude. There’s a bunch of apps and programs you can subscribe to that use OpenAI to do all your writing for you.

“People use them to write poems, write job applications, but what they’re really good for is dealing with chicks.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
LG Spruiks Smart Home Platform ThinQ
Microsoft Adds ChatGPT To 365 As Apple Races To Create Rival
Samsung Fake Moon Pics And Dust-Free Foldable Phone
Kmart Looking At ChatGPT For Customer Service, HR
Apple Blocks ChatGPT Email App From App Store
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Tesla Australia Director Sentenced For Inside Trading
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Acer Launches AI-Equipped E-Bike
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
LG Spruiks Smart Home Platform ThinQ
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Harvey Norman 60 Month Latitude AFL NRL Season Finance Push In Trouble
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Amazon Cuts Another 9,000 Jobs, Disney To Cut 4,000
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Tesla Australia Director Sentenced For Inside Trading
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla Australia director Kurt Schlosser has avoided a prison sentence following his guilty pleas to two charges of insider trading....
Read More