Peloton Adds Apple Watch Integration

Peloton Adds Apple Watch Integration

By | 10 Mar 2022

Peloton has announced a new Apple Watch integration for all its machine: the Bike, Bike Plus, and Tread.

Once set up, the Peloton app will send a notification to your watch once you start any class on your Bike, Bike+, Tread or App. You can then tap that notification to begin monitoring your workout.

It will also work as a heart rate monitor.

“Peloton will use your heart rate to calculate your Strive Score—a personal, noncompetitive metric that measures how much time you spend in each heart rate zone to track how hard you’re working out,” Peloton explains.

“This will give you an easy way to compare your performance across all your workouts, including cycling, strength, HIIT and bootcamp classes.

“Connecting your Apple Watch to Peloton will also allow you to more seamlessly log your workouts in the activity app. We hope this will make it that much easier to close your rings and keep you on the path to feeling like your fittest self.”

 



