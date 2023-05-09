PayPal shares have fallen after it warned that the adjusted operating margin won’t grow as quickly as anticipated, although spending on its platforms jumped more than expected within the first quarter.

The adjusted operating margin measures the amount of profit the company makes on each dollar of sales without using general accounting principles. It has been expected to expand by a minimum of 100 basis points this year. This was compared to an earlier forecast growth of 125 basis points.

PayPal’s shares fell 4.1%, after gaining 6% this year through the close of regular trading. This comes after payments volume climbed 12% to $354.5 billion, topping the anticipated $349.5 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman said, “We obviously had a good strong start to the year. It definitely was stronger than our expectations coming into the year.”

PayPal had been dealing with a slowdown in volume on its platforms as consumers had returned to in-store shopping and spending slowed amid the once-in-a-generation inflation. During the first quarter, 2,000 staffers were cut due to macroeconomic slowdown.

Schulman has announced his departure by the end of the year, but in the meantime he’s refocusing PayPal on enticing existing customers to use its apps more. Previously, he was focused on adding millions of new users per quarter.

Transactions per active account rose 13% to 53.1. Firmwide revenue rose 10% to $7.04 billion, earning totaled $1.17 a share, topping the $1.10 estimated.

Gabrielle Rabinovitch, PayPal’s acting chief financial officer has said in a statement, “We remain focused on advancing our strategic priorities while operating with discipline in what remains a dynamic environment.”