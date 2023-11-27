HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > iRobot Shares Rise, Amazon Deal Close

iRobot Shares Rise, Amazon Deal Close

By | 27 Nov 2023

Amazon is to receive unconditional approval from the European Union for its proposed acquisition of iRobot, which has seen the Roomba maker shares skyrocket by 39%.  

iRobot shares are now the highest they’ve been in almost three years, while Amazon’s shares fell 0.9%. 

The decision on whether or not Amazon gains unconditional EU antitrust approval for the acquisition, reports reveal, is set to be made by February 14th.  

EU regulators chose to perform an in-depth investigation into the deal earlier this year, following concerns it could push back competition as it would provide Amazon with access to new user data.  

Back in July, the company announced to would pay less to buy iRobot, to account for fresh finance taken out, and sending shares of iRobot plunging. 

The European Commission had previously set a deadline for this month, to vet the impact the deal could have. Findings are yet to be revealed. 

The deal has already been given the green light by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, after it was found iRobot has a modest market power. The merger is still being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission. 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
X Could Lose $75M In Advertising Revenue
Amazon Echo Buds 2023 Get Software Update
Amazon’s Free AI Classes Launch To Train & Attract Workers
Amazon To Cut Hundreds Of Alexa Jobs
Man Steals $30,000 Worth Of iPhones To Buy Car For His Girlfriend
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Look To Dump Chef Brand
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
Optus Outage Exposes Drone Rollout Concerns
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
Best Buy Successfully Combats Shoplifting
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
X Could Lose $75M In Advertising Revenue
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
Foxconn Founder Quits Politics, Leads Company Instead
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Look To Dump Chef Brand
Latest News
/
November 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Struggling Swedish appliance Company are getting set to drop Chef, after dropping Dishlex and Simpson brands according to sources. The...
Read More