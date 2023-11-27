Amazon is to receive unconditional approval from the European Union for its proposed acquisition of iRobot, which has seen the Roomba maker shares skyrocket by 39%.

iRobot shares are now the highest they’ve been in almost three years, while Amazon’s shares fell 0.9%.

The decision on whether or not Amazon gains unconditional EU antitrust approval for the acquisition, reports reveal, is set to be made by February 14th.

EU regulators chose to perform an in-depth investigation into the deal earlier this year, following concerns it could push back competition as it would provide Amazon with access to new user data.

Back in July, the company announced to would pay less to buy iRobot, to account for fresh finance taken out, and sending shares of iRobot plunging.

The European Commission had previously set a deadline for this month, to vet the impact the deal could have. Findings are yet to be revealed.

The deal has already been given the green light by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, after it was found iRobot has a modest market power. The merger is still being reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission.