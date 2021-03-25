HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Payment Platforms Seek Merger

Payment Platforms Seek Merger

By | 25 Mar 2021
,

Australia’s three major payment organisations – BPay, Eftpos and the New Payments Platform Australia – are asking the Competition and Consumer Commission’s permission to merge operations.

The shareholders, mainly banks, have submitted an independent report into the merger, saying it would create a stronger competitor to the likes of Visa, Mastercard and technology giants eyeing the payments sector.

The report by payments consultant Lance Blockley, says the tech giants include Google and China’s WeChat.

Blockley warned that Eftpos could cease to exist within a decade, unless the payment organisations are allowed to merge.

The report points to a long-term slide in Eftpos’s market share, saying that without the proposed merger it would face strong competition from international companies – leading to its possible demise within 10 years.

However Eftpos has rebuffed that assertion, saying it has implemented systems such as e-commerce, digital wallets and the rollout of a payment network. based on QR codes.

Meanwhile small retailers have raised concerns about the merger, highlighting what they say are the slow progress banks have made in cutting merchants’ payment costs by diverting debit card transactions through the Eftpos network.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs During 2021
Federal Court Gives ACCC The Nod On Facebook Suit
ACCC Investigating Salesforce’s Slack Takeover
ACCC Turns Spotlight On Google
ACCC Puts Foot Down On Visa Debit Rates
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has Apple Tipped Its Hand On A New iPad Chip?
Apple Latest News
/
March 25, 2021
/
NBN Price Hike ‘Inevitable’, Says Telcos
Latest News NBN
/
March 25, 2021
/
Aware Super Upgrades With Equinix
Industry
/
March 25, 2021
/
Apple Vs Epic In Federal Court
Apple Latest News
/
March 25, 2021
/
Regulator ASIC Critical Of Google Over Alleged Misleading Ads
Google Latest News
/
March 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has Apple Tipped Its Hand On A New iPad Chip?
Apple Latest News
/
March 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Code in the beta version of iOS 14.5 has hinted at a new Apple processor potentially coming to this year’s...
Read More