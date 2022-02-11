HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Parts Shortage Easing This Quarter, Says Largest iPhone Assembler

Parts Shortage Easing This Quarter, Says Largest iPhone Assembler

By | 11 Feb 2022

Hon Hai Precision Industry, the biggest iPhone assembler in the world, said that components shortages are showing signs of easing this quarter, with January-March 2022 period marking a “major improvement” over the Decmeber quarter.

James Wu, a spokesman for Hon Hai, also said that “overall supply constraints” will have eased by the second half of this year. He made these remarks at a company event in Taipei yesterday.

This is obviously good news for the industry. Hon Hai also makes products for Dell, Sony, and Nintendo – meaning that the console shortages may soon ease.

Apple CEO Tim Cook hinted at this last month during Apple’s earnings call.

“We saw supply constraints across most of our products,” he said. “[But] we’re forecasting that we will be less constrained in March than we were in the December quarter.”

 



